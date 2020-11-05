Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

