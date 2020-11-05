Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.55, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

