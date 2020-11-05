90,000 Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after buying an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

