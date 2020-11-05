Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,043 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $160,000.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $231.49 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $232.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.60. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.