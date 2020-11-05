Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $46.32 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.