DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.