Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,373 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 471,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,655,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $374.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $392.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

