Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

