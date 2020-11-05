Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 196.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $23,877,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $16,075,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 738.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 216.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 121,404 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

