Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,909.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

