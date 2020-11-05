Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,909.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

