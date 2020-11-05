Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,158.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,909.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.