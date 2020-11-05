Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,909.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.