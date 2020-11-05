Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 357,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,538,000 after buying an additional 196,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 194,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

