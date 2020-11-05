Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 21.6% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,909.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

