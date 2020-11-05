Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,909.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

