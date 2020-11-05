Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,909.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
