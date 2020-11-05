Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,909.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

