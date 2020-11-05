Columbus Circle Investors Sells 8,422 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,909.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

