Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,909.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

