Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,027 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

