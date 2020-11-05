Anderson Fisher LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,909.87. The company has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

