Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,158.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,909.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

