KBC Group NV Purchases 18,925 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,909.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.