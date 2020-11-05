Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,909.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

