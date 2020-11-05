Howard Capital Management Sells 779 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Howard Capital Management lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,909.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

