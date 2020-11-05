HYA Advisors Inc Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,909.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

