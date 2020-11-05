Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,909.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

