KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $224,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,909.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

