Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,909.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

