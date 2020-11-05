CVA Family Office LLC Buys 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,909.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

