Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 167.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN stock opened at $3,241.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,909.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

