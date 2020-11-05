Arista Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 2,784 call options.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,428,272. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $254.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

