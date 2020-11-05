John Demsey Sells 5,907 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,937,790.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $227.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $237.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

