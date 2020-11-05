Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.