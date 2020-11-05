Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $234.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.