Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.