Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $253.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

