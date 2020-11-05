Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after buying an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

