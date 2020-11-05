Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $180.16. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,609 shares of company stock worth $653,098. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.