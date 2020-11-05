Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 14.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 212,789 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

