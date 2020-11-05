Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $160.30 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

