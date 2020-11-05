Keybank National Association OH Has $910,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $3,155,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Insiders sold a total of 73,537 shares of company stock worth $6,538,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

