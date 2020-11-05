Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

NYSE:BBY opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

