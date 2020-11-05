Keybank National Association OH Has $985,000 Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 167.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

