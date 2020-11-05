Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,166 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $652,093.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,856 shares of company stock worth $36,953,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

