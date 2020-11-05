Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.