Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

GD opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

