Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GD opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
