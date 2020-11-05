Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

