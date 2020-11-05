Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 357.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Luminex worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminex in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Luminex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

