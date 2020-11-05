Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,685,981 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $261.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

